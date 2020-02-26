Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 78,329 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $460,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 289,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,187. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $86.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

