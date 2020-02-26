Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 92.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

