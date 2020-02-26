Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 40,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 150,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 45,149,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,910,108. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

