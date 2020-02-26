Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $41,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,832. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

