Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,031. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.66 and its 200-day moving average is $263.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.