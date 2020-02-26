Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $104.46 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $104,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,344,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,401,562. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

