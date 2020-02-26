Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $131.96 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,390.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,174. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $955.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,467.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

