Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $143.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $143,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

