Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $37.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,835 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $37,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after buying an additional 1,207,838 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,878,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 388,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 185,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS BBJP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 2,330,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.