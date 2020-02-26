Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $378.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $378,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,794. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

