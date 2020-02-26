Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $39.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.28. 7,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

