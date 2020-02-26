Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $55.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $55,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,424. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

