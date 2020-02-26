Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $72.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VO traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.07. 40,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

