Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $88.13 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.98% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $88,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 301,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

