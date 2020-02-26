Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $116,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. 16,482,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.