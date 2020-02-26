Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,554 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 4.98% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $40,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,860,000. RPTC Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 384,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 11,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.