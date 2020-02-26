Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $41.25 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.60. 63,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

