Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.87% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $189,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 486.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

