Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 111,454 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $111,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after buying an additional 2,192,248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,882,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after buying an additional 472,812 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 144,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 831,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,265 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

