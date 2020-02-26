Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 37,815 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Iqvia comprises about 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Iqvia worth $95,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 10.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $149.39. 98,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $130.77 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.