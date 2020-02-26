Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,393.18. 2,197,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.31. The company has a market cap of $977.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

