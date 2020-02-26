Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,379 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. 6,739,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

