Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 9,185 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WPP worth $52,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WPP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. 16,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

