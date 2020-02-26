Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386,543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $96,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,217,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,543,510. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

