Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 15,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,785. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

