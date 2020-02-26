MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Head to Head Comparison

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MSB Financial alerts:

This table compares MSB Financial and PB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 3.37 $4.10 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.30 $4.31 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.07% 6.23% 0.71% PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69%

Risk & Volatility

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSB Financial and PB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of MSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of PB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PB Bancorp beats MSB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.