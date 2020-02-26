M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in M&T Bank by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,732. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

