MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €230.00 ($267.44) target price from Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €238.44 ($277.25).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €229.90 ($267.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €274.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €251.69. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.