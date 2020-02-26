Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 94.5% in February

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the January 30th total of 567,700 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 87.78% of Myomo worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MYO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 298,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,989. Myomo has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

