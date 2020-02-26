Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.16.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

