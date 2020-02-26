MyWish (WISH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. During the last week, MyWish has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $154,534.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.02621842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00211352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00127305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

