NACCO Industries (NC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

