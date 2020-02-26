NAGA (NGC) Price Down 43.1% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,472.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

