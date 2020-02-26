Namecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,255.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, YoBit and Bitsane. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $7,255.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,682.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.03648211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00800169 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, WEX, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

