Nano One Day Volume Reaches $5.86 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinFalcon, Coindeal and Kucoin. Nano has a total market cap of $102.65 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,821.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.02584951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.03633909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00697080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00804458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00087662 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00581804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitinka, HitBTC, Coindeal, CoinEx, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Binance, RightBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

