NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 923,200 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the January 30th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 33.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.30% of NanoViricides worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 4,874,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,741. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

