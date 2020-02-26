NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the January 30th total of 170,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 778.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 212,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,846. The company has a market cap of $188.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.32. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

NH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

