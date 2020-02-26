National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,316 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,426,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,630,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

