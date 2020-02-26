National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.00. 18,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.84.

