National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,567 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $312.91. 11,642,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,289. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.77 and a 200 day moving average of $311.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

