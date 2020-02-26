National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,409 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.94. The stock had a trading volume of 509,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,031. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.