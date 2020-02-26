National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,950 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 630,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. 26,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,019. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

