National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,312 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 17,472,428 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

