National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,935 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.28. 6,945,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

