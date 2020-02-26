National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 808 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.04. 9,388,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,250. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.