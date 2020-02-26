National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

