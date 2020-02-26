National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,195 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 14,079,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,415,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

