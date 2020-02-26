National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. 6,091,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

