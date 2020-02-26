National Asset Management Inc. Buys 623 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. 165,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.46. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

