National Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,693 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 30,124,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,908,438. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

